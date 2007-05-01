Don't take my word for it
Lee Graves in the Richmond Times Dispatch:
Finding forests to hike now requires a bit of a drive, which is why I'm glad to have resources such as 60 Hikes Within 60 Miles: Richmond ... a fresh addition to the 60-60 series from Menasha Ridge Press.
Style Weekly:
Whether you’re looking for a hardcore adventure or a picnic with the kids, local writer Nathan Lott’s new book, 60 Hikes Within 60 Miles: Richmond ($16.95, Menasha Press), offers an exhaustive guide to finding the perfect outdoor experience for you.
Fredericksburg Freelance-Star:
These state and regional hiking guidebooks just get better and better. And Lott, a Richmond hiker and writer, has used all the best, most helpful features and graphic assists in this new book.
Although this is a Richmond-centered guide, there are just enough trails in our part of Virginia to make it worth buying.
Richmond.com:
In addition to providing key information such as length, difficulty, hiking time, configuration and scenery, Lott also gives readers information on history, ecology and natural sciences in each of his three- to four-page hike descriptions.
OutRiderBooks.com:
Residents of Richmond, Petersburg, Williamsburg, or Fredericksburg -- and visitors to the area -- will find plenty of good reasons to strap on some hiking boots and get outdoors in this helpful guide.
5 comments:
Hi, Nathan,
I tried hiking at Mott's Run on Wednesday, but found it closed with "no Trespassing" signs posted. Do you know if they still allow you to park your car outside the entrance and hike in when it's closed or out-of-season (i.e., after October)? Thanks.
Ken Lederman
