60 Hikes Richmond 2.0 in stores now!

The second edition of 60 Hikes within 60 Miles: Richmond hit store shelves on March 15, 2010--just in time for the Spring hiking season. The completely updated guidebook features improved maps, more photos and new trails. New hikes include Virginia Capital Trail and High Bridge Trail State Park.
With new regional chapters, the revised guide makes it easier to plan a weekend hiking trip to the Northern Neck, Williamsburg, Charlottesville or one of several state parks and forests in Central Virginia.
You'll find the guide at Fountain Bookstore, Blue Ridge Mountain Sports, REI, Barnes & Noble and online at Amazon.com or Menasha Ridge Press.
